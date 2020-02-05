Do you love Sex Education? Are you au fait with politics? And are you known to swoon over Tom Hiddleston from time to time?

If you answered ‘yes’ to one or more of these questions, it is highly likely this new show coming to Netflix will be your next obsession.

Hiddleston has been cast to helm the new 10-part political thriller, White Stork, which will be produced by the makers of Sex Education, Variety has confirmed.