White Stork: everything we know about Netflix’s new political thriller
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
If you love Sex Education and Tom Hiddleston, this new political thriller coming to Netflix is probably going to be your next obsession.
Do you love Sex Education? Are you au fait with politics? And are you known to swoon over Tom Hiddleston from time to time?
If you answered ‘yes’ to one or more of these questions, it is highly likely this new show coming to Netflix will be your next obsession.
Hiddleston has been cast to helm the new 10-part political thriller, White Stork, which will be produced by the makers of Sex Education, Variety has confirmed.
Here is everything we know about the show so far:
What is White Stork about?
Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is vetted by a woman named Asher Millan.
However, when she quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried in James’ past, they threaten to ruin everything, from his career to his marriage.
According to Variety, the show has been in development for several years. It was previously with AMC and titled Spadehead.
Who are the cast of White Stork?
Aside from Hiddleston, the rest of the cast has yet to be announced.
However, we do know that the series is created, written and executive produced by Chris Dunlop, from Jericho, and is being directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo and The Enfield Haunting).
Is there a trailer for White Stork?
Not yet! However, we will be sure to update this story when there is.
When will White Stork be released?
Again, we don’t have a premiere date just yet – watch this space!
Images: Getty, Netflix