Wholesome comfort food and feel-good recipes to warm up with this autumn

Abi Jackson
We hate to admit it but it seems like autumn is well and truly on its way. And while it might be tempting to munch our way angrily through six and a half packets of crisps under the shelter of a heavy duvet somewhere, we need more of a workable option to react with.

What we need, in fact, is comforting but wholesome food that will fill us up without filling us out. The kind of delicious, moreish grub that will bring a feel-good glow to our cheeks and that we can relish for hours in advance.

We've scoured the internet (and in particular, Pinterest) for the best and most comforting recipes out there right now, from spicy Keralan fish stew to avocado and bacon on toast, shrimp and veggie Ramen and sourdough Croque Monsieurs.

Read on for our favourite feel-good dinner options to bring a sliver lining to that End Of Summer cloud:

Ultimate comfort dish: butternut squash mac and cheese

Image: accordingtoelle.com via Pinterest

It's a hardened soul who isn't heartened by the prospect of mac and cheese. This recipe comes with butternut squash for an added feel-good factor.

Find a recipe here via accordingtoelle.com.

For veggies and vegans: Persian frittata

Image: coconutandberries.com via Pinterest

For a light and delicious vegan meal look no further than these picturesque frittatas, made with tofu and chickpea flour and a dash of ginger and garlic.

Find a recipe here via coconutandberries.com.

Meal with a kick: Spicy Keralan fish stew

Image: indugetscooking.blogspot.in via Pinterest

Mm, spicy fish stew. With a combination of coconut oil, garlic, cinnamon and chili powder, nothing is more likely to bring a little feel-good zing to your dinner table.

Find a recipe here via indugetscooking.blogspot.in.

Hearty crowd-pleaser: Tunisian chickpea and vegetable tagine

Image: kelliesfoodtoglow.comvia Pinterest

A dish made to feed many mouths, this Tunisian chickpea and vegetable tagine recipe comes with apricot couscous and promises happy stomachs all round.

Find a recipe here via kelliesfoodtoglow.com.

Monday night pick-me-up: smoked sausage, white bean and spinach pasta

Image: acedarspoon.com via Pinterest

You know how it is: it's rained all Monday and you've spent your journey home wedged at armpit-level between random commuters on the tube. With hearty sausage and healthy beans, this pasta dish is the ultimate mood-improver - and what's more, you can throw it together in around 15 minutes.

Find a recipe here via acedarspoon.com.

Feel-good solo snack: grilled quesadilla tuna melt

Image: i-eat-alone.blogspot.co.uk via Pinterest

A truly indulgent but snack-sized dish for the solo diner, this recipe does a good job of clearing out all the leftovers in your fridge, as well as delivering true satisfaction in a few, cheese-filled bites.

Find a recipe here via i-eat-alone.blogspot.co.uk.

Breakfast treat: avocado, egg and bacon on toast

Image: francesjanischwordpress.com via Pinterest

If you really want to delight someone come breakfast-time, look no further than this early morning "pizza". With avocado, eggs and bacon, it strikes just the right balance between nutritious and indulgent.

Find a recipe here via francesjanisch.wordpress.com.

Light lunch option: tomato pie with basil and gruyere cheese

Image: southernboydishes.com via Pinterest

Behold the bright and beautiful tomatoes! Just to look at this dish is a pleasure, let alone to eat it. It's the ideal choice for a midweek dinner that can bubble over seamlessly into the next day's lunch.

Find a recipe here via southernboy.com.

Mid-week winner: sweet potato Spanish omelette with sage walnut pesto

Image: 80twenty.ca via Pinterest

Speaking of midweek dinners, tortilla Española is a great idea - especially you add in a few creative twists, as with this recipe featuring sweet potato, sage leaves and toasted walnuts.

Find a recipe here via 80twenty.ca.

Friends for supper quick-fix: shrimp and veggie ramen

Image: laurenslatest.com via Pinterest

You know that last-minute panic when you have four mates heading over to your place and nothing whatsoever prepared? This pleasing but easy-to-make ramen noodle recipe with shrimps should do the trick nicely.

Find a recipe here via laurenslatest.com.

Friday night splurge: sourdough croque monsieur with truffle paste

Image: danceofsaucepans.com via Pinterest

At the end of a long week's work, all you really want is something supremely rewarding to eat. This yummy croque monsieur dish, made with sourdough bread, Emmental cheese and rich truffle paste, ticks all the boxes.

Find a recipe here via danceofsaucepans.com.

Light weekend snack: Sweet potato and aubergine veggie burgers

Image: foodrecipeshq.com via Pinterest

Some people doubt veggie burgers can really taste that good: to which we say - try these. Made with sweet potatoes, aubergine and oregano, they are the king of non-meat treats.

Find a recipe here via foodrecipeshq.com.

Dinner party delights: chicken Enchilada Empanadas

Image: cookingforkeeps.com via Pinterest

For fancy canapés, you can't do much better than these inspired enchilada-meet-empanada concoctions. Spilling over with shredded chicken, the little chunks of puff pasty are accompanied by sour cream and green onion. Heaven in a bite.

Find a recipe here via cookingforkeeps.com.

Stylist Daily