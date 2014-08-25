We hate to admit it but it seems like autumn is well and truly on its way. And while it might be tempting to munch our way angrily through six and a half packets of crisps under the shelter of a heavy duvet somewhere, we need more of a workable option to react with.

What we need, in fact, is comforting but wholesome food that will fill us up without filling us out. The kind of delicious, moreish grub that will bring a feel-good glow to our cheeks and that we can relish for hours in advance.

We've scoured the internet (and in particular, Pinterest) for the best and most comforting recipes out there right now, from spicy Keralan fish stew to avocado and bacon on toast, shrimp and veggie Ramen and sourdough Croque Monsieurs.

Read on for our favourite feel-good dinner options to bring a sliver lining to that End Of Summer cloud:

Ultimate comfort dish: butternut squash mac and cheese