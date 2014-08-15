10 proven ways to get a great night's sleep

A strong nightcap might do the job in sending you off to sleep but scientists have found that alcohol-induced snoozing is of poorer quality than normal sleep as it reduces rapid eye movement (REM) - the crucial restorative stages of shut-eye.

A 2013 study by The London Sleep Centre found that the immediate and short-term impact of alcohol was to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep - however, that was offset by having more disrupted sleep in the second half of the night.

And the more a person drinks, the greater the disruption to sleep.

"Alcohol may seem to be helping you to sleep, as it helps induce sleep, but overall it is more disruptive to sleep, particularly in the second half of the night," said researcher Irshaad Ebrahim.

"Alcohol should not be used as a sleep aid, and regular use of alcohol as a sleep aid may result in alcohol dependence."

"Deep sleep is when the body restores itself, and alcohol can interfere with this," says Dr John Shneerson, head of the sleep centre at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. "As the alcohol starts to wear off, your body can come out of deep sleep and back into REM sleep, which is much easier to wake from. That's why you often wake up after just a few hours sleep when you've been drinking."

According to drinkaware.co.uk, in the course of a night you usually have six to seven cycles of REM sleep, which leaves you feeling refreshed. However, if you've been drinking you'll typically have only one to two, meaning you can wake feeling exhausted.

Other drugs may also affect sleep quality. A survey earlier this year from the University of Pennsylvania found that people who used cannabis in their early teens were twice as likely to have severe sleeping problems in later life.

"The most surprising finding was that there was a strong relationship with age of first use, no matter how often people were currently using marijuana," said lead author Jilesh Chheda.