There are many reasons why someone might stay in a relationship they suspect has run its course. Maybe they’re still clinging onto hope that things will improve. Possibly they feel they’ve invested too much time, effort and money into the partnership to simply call it quits. Perhaps they want to buy a house, and know they won’t be able to do it on their own.

According to research, there is also another major factor that influences people’s decisions not to leave unsatisfying romantic relationships. The study, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, suggests that people don’t just think about their own wants and needs when deciding whether to stay with their partner.