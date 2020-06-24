How do I treat a migraine in a heatwave?

Treatment involves trial and error until the most effective combination of avoiding triggers and medication works for you. Some people don’t respond to drug treatments at all and avoid triggers through migraine forecasting.

Migraine forecasting involves recording everything you do, eat or drink, experiences and the occurrence of migraines. This helps sufferers to identify a pattern in their condition and make efforts to avoid triggers. There are lots of phone apps to help you to record attacks and possible triggers. During a heatwave, it is important to avoid triggers, drink plenty and keep cool to avoid an attack.

You should limit your time outside on hot days, try to avoid direct sunlight from midday to about 3pm. If you are heading outside wear a hat which protects your head and neck fully, also wear dark sun glasses. Ensure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you are working or exercising. Exercise indoors in a cool or air-conditioned environment if possible. If you find that you are feeling tired and can feel a migraine coming on, lie down in a cool dark room and place a cold compress on your head such as a flannel and do not go outside in the sun or shade for the rest of the day.