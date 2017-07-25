The real reason we stay in relationships that are bad for us

Have you ever been in a relationship and consciously known that it isn’t good for you? More importantly, have you then chosen to remain in said relationship, carefully ignoring those red flags that just keep a’coming because… well, because you’re not really sure?

Whether it’s happened to you personally, or you’ve watched the scene play out through a friend, it’s not uncommon for women to ignore the warning signs in an unhealthy relationship.

So why do we do it?

Speaking to VICE magazine, psychotherapist Kimberly Hershenson explains that, for many of us, we’re afraid to call it quits: not only do we doubt we’ll find someone new, we’re also scared of starting from the beginning again.