I consider myself quite a naturally tidy person. Sure, sometimes the dishes pile up, my long hair has been known to turn up everywhere from the floors to the kitchen sink, and my wardrobe is usually a bit chaotic. But on the whole, I try to keep my space clear and clutter-free. And there’s little that brings me more satisfaction than a Big Clean.

You know the one: windows open and fresh air flowing in, just-laundered sheets, sparkling countertops, the washing machine whirring on its third load. It’s the time for finally doing the chores that have been building up for weeks or maybe even months – dusting skirting boards, wiping mirrors, scrubbing floors.

These days, those of us who find cleaning weirdly gratifying are able to look beyond our own homes, too. Even once we’ve finished our own routine, CleanTok is there to take us right back down the perfectly polished rabbit hole. Millions of us watch carefully curated TikTok videos of other people unblocking their drains and washing their showers (which rarely ever seem dirty in the first place). We marvel over Sunday reset routines, spring cleaning hacks and impeccable cupboard organisation.