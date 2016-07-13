Ever since I was a child, I’ve always known that I wanted to have children.

I assumed I’d be married with kids by the age of 28 but, when I started nearing my 30th birthday and didn’t have a partner, I decided that if I wasn’t married by the time I was 39, I would do it myself.

It seemed like such a long way off but, before I knew it, it was nearly my 40th birthday. I work with a lot of child and adult psychiatrists in my job as a medical rep, so I decided to ask the ones I’m closest to whether it would be bad for my future child to be brought up without a dad. Essentially, my question was this: was I going to screw him up?