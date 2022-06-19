This is why being boring is the worst insult of all

Savannah, 26, knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of this blanket appraisal. “I was out one night clubbing during uni, but I’ve never been someone who loves clubbing – and I also get exhausted quite quickly due to health issues,” she says. “ I was sitting down in the drinks area while my other friend was dancing away nearby. One of the boys in the group turned to me and said: ‘This is why you need to be single, so you can be more fun like Ella.’ It always stuck with me as an example of how there is some sort of link in people’s minds between attractiveness and being ‘wild’, ‘fun’ and ‘energetic’, and how quickly you can be judged for not coming across as such,” she adds. “It stung.”

Interestingly, Tang points out a theory known as ‘the halo effect’ (coined by the American psychologist Edward Lee Thorndike), which dictates that when we find someone charismatic or attractive we are much more likely to imbue them with other positive qualities such as kindness or generosity, even when they’ve shown us they are are not. “The opposite of this is the horn effect,” she says. “And it means that when we notice a negative quality in someone, we are much more likely to think of them in other negative ways too. So suddenly, someone who is boring is thought of as dishonest or mean-spirited, too. And we make these assessments subconsciously.”

For Lisa, 35, avoiding the tag of boring has been a life-long quest. “The thought of someone thinking I’m boring is like drinking a cup of cold sick,” she says. “And it probably stems from when my life was boring, thanks to growing up on an isolated farm. I didn’t realise how much I’d internalised the concept of boring being a bad thing until I complained to my sister that I found our older brother’s life incredibly dull because his family don’t do much outside the house. She quickly gave me a reality check: he is busy with small children and he’s happy, so why did I care? Now, I’ll always remember that one person’s boring is another person’s idea of bliss.”

Noticing when we’re making these snap judgements, then, and questioning them is probably sensible. As the writer Viv Groskop recent put it: “When we label others as boring, it’s either because we lack the imagination to understand what they get out of tracking the silvery-cheeked hornbill or it’s because they chewed our ear off about something we’re just not interested in.” In essence, it’s our own narcissistic fixation on our interests and our values and the thing we find stimulating that leads us to dismiss those that don’t share this lens on the world.

When it comes to Starmer, a man who (if he’s lucky) could be tasked with one day running the country, we shouldn’t be seeking buffoonery or controversy or entertainment. It’s usually these types who, away from the chuckles of an audience, crumble under close examination anyway. Bore on.