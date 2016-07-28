Tinder was supposed to make dating easier, wasn’t it? In the ‘real world’, figuring out if someone likes you or not is a process that can take weeks, if not months, of detective work. But on Tinder, everything is simple. You swipe right, they swipe right, it’s a match, a conversation starts, and romance blossoms.

Except, of course, it rarely happens like that. If you’ve ever used Tinder or similar apps, you’ll know that – more often than not – you’ll get a match, and then… Nothing. Nada. Nobody says hello. And the person who once seemed to hold so much potential sits silently in your phone forevermore, like a spam email that you can’t be bothered to open.

But why do people bother swiping right on Tinder if they don’t want to actually speak to the person they matched with? It’s a question that researchers in the UK, Italy and Canada set out to answer in a new study.

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London, Sapienza University of Rome, and the Royal Ottowa Health Care Group created 14 fake Tinder profiles in London – male and female – and automatically liked everyone within 100 miles. They then waited to see how many people would swipe right in return – and how many of those would initiate conversation.