Why perfectionism is a gendered issue

In the same way the word bossy served to regulate authoritative, traditionally masculine behaviours in girls and women, the word perfectionist has quietly risen to regulate ambition and power. As with all implicit messaging, we not only unconsciously hear it, we unconsciously internalise it. I’ll give you an example.

One afternoon, in a shared workspace, I found myself sitting close to an area a photographer had staged to take photos of her clients.

Throughout multiple shoots, the photographer continued to make statements such as these:

I’m such a perfectionist, I know, but can you put your hand a little closer to your hip?

I’m kind of a perfectionist, it’s so annoying, I know! But can you turn your face a little more towards the window?

Okay, I’m going to be a little bit of a perfectionist about this and ask that you keep your chin at a ninety-degree angle from your chest.