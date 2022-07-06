But Henderson says breaking free from this passive mode can be rewarding.

“Living a life in autopilot mode essentially robs people of the fullest experience of life and the heart-bursting happiness that exists and can only be achieved when fully present and mindful,” she says.

“But it’s not something you can just switch off and it takes time to wriggle your way out of.”

Henderson advises that those living in autopilot mode should ask themselves a few key questions to raise awareness of the challenge they’re facing.

“The first and most important step I start on with clients is awareness. I ask questions like: ‘Are you aware of what is really going on in your life and around you? How do you really feel about that? How would you like your life to be? What is holding you back?’ Questions like this can start the process of evaluation.”

“Try to remember about your breath,” adds Juliette Karaman, a certified mind and body coach. “The in-breath and outer breath should be a bit longer. Also, put a timer on two or three times a day for a minute check-in with yourself and really ask yourself what’s happening and if you’re really present in what you are doing.”

Waking up out of an autopilot slumber is no easy feat, especially when we want to stay in a hazy dream-like state unaffected by the challenges of the world.

But feeling both the good and the bad that the world has to offer is key to living – and it’s time to get back behind the driver’s seat and embrace life, no matter the season or time of year.