Mental health: why we’re all operating on autopilot mode during our big ‘post-pandemic’ summer
After lockdown restrictions, cancelled holiday plans and postponed events, the summer of 2022 was tipped to be the best ever. Instead, we’re just about getting by and coasting through what is meant to be the summer of our lives while operating on autopilot.
Summer 2022 is officially in full swing and everything feels like it’s almost back to ‘normal’.
London’s pubs, bars and restaurants have gradually returned to pre-Covid levels of visitors, according to research from CGA and Wireless Social, and the prospect of warm weather means we can look forward to spending our weekends drinking cocktails at buzzy rooftop bars and dining alfresco with friends.
Annual events and festivals such as Glastonbury have returned in full force, allowing us to hop from stage to stage enjoying live music and cans of Kopparberg while dressed in our finest glittery festival garb. Meanwhile, dating app Badoo has even found that almost half of survey respondents said this summer “will be the busiest they’ve ever had” as delayed weddings, parties and holidays officially get back into full swing.
Despite having all the ingredients for the ultimate ‘post-pandemic’ summer right in front of us, it doesn’t exactly feel like what we envisioned last year when we spent our days WFH and dreaming of a fully stocked social calendar for 2022.
In fact, it’s feeling rather sluggish, and the mounting pressure to have the best summer ever is exhausting – and it’s a sentiment shared by many.
Between a cost of living crisis that 77% of us in the UK are worried about, the onslaught of bad news from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the revolving door of mass shootings (as of 5 July, there have been 309 mass shootings in the US) and several flight cancellations that have thrown our travel plans into complete chaos, it’s no surprise that we’re just about getting by, coasting through what was meant to be the summer of our lives and operating on autopilot mode.
“Someone on ‘autopilot mode’ can be described as going through the necessary motions of their everyday life but there is little conscious thought, mindful intention or joyful awareness within themselves,” says Nichola Henderson, a life coach and consultant.
This anti-climatic feeling of coasting along can hit even harder when considering the big build-up to summer. After two years of lockdown restrictions, Covid-19 variants and particularly shitty weather, we were ready to take on summer 2022 like never before, whether that’s enjoying perfectly curated picnics that look like something straight out of a cottagecore lover’s Pinterest board, discussing travel plans with friends that we might even follow through on or even feeling the need to brand this our ‘hot girl’ or ‘feral girl’ summer after a bad break-up.
There are so many expectations we place on ourselves during these rare few months to make this the best summer ever – before the cold sets in and we’re back to square one – that it can feel overwhelming and leads us to just shutting down.
“Autopilot mode can look like feeling distracted, unaware, uninterested, bored and ultimately checked out,” says psychotherapist KJ Nasrul.
“Alternatively, one might experience feelings of comfort since they are moving through familiar, safe actions.”
While this feeling of coasting along can be a cause of concern, it’s OK to experience this from time to time – especially when processing all the things happening in the world.
“Sometimes people move into autopilot mode because it’s a soothing response to the activating anxiety felt during major world stressors,” says KJ Nasrul.
“People may withdraw from society to some extent and create a subconscious autopilot mode to protect themselves. But living life in this way can cultivate a feeling of numbness, feeling empty or even ongoing suppressed sadness,” warns Henderson.
Living in autopilot mode can affect an individual’s day-to-day life but also bleed through to different aspects of their lives.
“Living on autopilot means never being truly present in that moment,” says Henderson. “Many people stay in autopilot mode because it’s familiar and this is usually fear-based and needs to be looked at in detail to overcome.”
At a time when it feels like a sea of mass hysteria could swallow us whole at any moment, switching off from it all is becoming a more enticing option for the masses – particularly when our reality isn’t living up to all we expected it to be.
But Henderson says breaking free from this passive mode can be rewarding.
“Living a life in autopilot mode essentially robs people of the fullest experience of life and the heart-bursting happiness that exists and can only be achieved when fully present and mindful,” she says.
“But it’s not something you can just switch off and it takes time to wriggle your way out of.”
Henderson advises that those living in autopilot mode should ask themselves a few key questions to raise awareness of the challenge they’re facing.
“The first and most important step I start on with clients is awareness. I ask questions like: ‘Are you aware of what is really going on in your life and around you? How do you really feel about that? How would you like your life to be? What is holding you back?’ Questions like this can start the process of evaluation.”
“Try to remember about your breath,” adds Juliette Karaman, a certified mind and body coach. “The in-breath and outer breath should be a bit longer. Also, put a timer on two or three times a day for a minute check-in with yourself and really ask yourself what’s happening and if you’re really present in what you are doing.”
Waking up out of an autopilot slumber is no easy feat, especially when we want to stay in a hazy dream-like state unaffected by the challenges of the world.
But feeling both the good and the bad that the world has to offer is key to living – and it’s time to get back behind the driver’s seat and embrace life, no matter the season or time of year.
