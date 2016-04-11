Why we need to stop telling schoolgirls that their uniforms are “distracting”

Female students at a New Zealand high school have been told to wear longer skirts for their own safety - and for the benefit of their male co-pupils and teachers. Stylist contributor Moya Crockett wonders why school dress codes must be presented in sexualised terms.

When I was in Year 8, there was a trend at my school for hair ties with fake flowers attached. For a short time, walking into my sweaty school canteen felt like entering an exotic greenhouse, with a glittering plastic bloom – roses, orchids, big old daisies – bobbing atop each girl’s head.

Eventually, the teachers decided that enough was enough, and flower hairbands were added to the long list of Officially Banned Items. When my friends and I demanded to know why we weren’t allowed to express our individuality through the medium of floral hair accessories, we were told that the exotic hair bands were “a distraction to boys”.

At the time, I found this hilarious. Did our teachers really think boys were that dim? That they’d be unable to concentrate in double maths if a plastic begonia was pinned to the head of the girl sitting in front of them? The argument seemed a ludicrous cop-out to me when I was 12. It still does now.