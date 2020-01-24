Why we should all be walking during our lunch breaks, according to psychologists

The benefits of even the most low-intensity exercise are well-documented: it can boost serotonin and dopamine levels, help manage stress, and gives you something positive to focus on. Getting out for a walk at lunchtime can also help you get some much-needed distance from your work, giving you the headspace you need to think about it more clearly when you get back. It’s an easy and enjoyable way to reduce anxiety levels and release tension.

Not only that, but it’s a nice way to fit some you-time into an otherwise hectic day. Walking for an hour gives you time to listen to that album, audiobook or podcast you’ve been meaning to get to, to practise a few minutes of mindfulness, or just to think more clearly about the work you need to do.

Doing any one of these things while walking is a form of multitasking, and so can boost cognition and improve working memory. You’ll also likely get more enjoyment out of them than you would on a stressful commute.