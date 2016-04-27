“Why do we find it so difficult to laugh off awkward sexual experiences?”

As far as cringe-inducing sex stories are concerned, I have an almost limitless supply. I once toppled off a guy’s bed and got irrevocably wedged, naked, between it and the wall. (He had to haul me out like a mountain rescuer pulling a climber from a ravine, which was just as sensual as it sounds). There was the time I set my head on fire, after swishing my hair over a romantically-lit candle. And my friends still howl with laughter when I reminisce about the night I got such sudden, shooting cramp in both arms, mid-coitus, that I ended up inadvertently doing the robot.

It doesn’t bother me, admitting to stuff like this, because I’ve always been cheerfully steadfast in the belief that everyone occasionally makes a tit out of themselves in the bedroom. When a casual acquaintance once told me that she’d never had an embarrassing sexual experience, I shouted “OH, PISS OFF” in her face so loudly that I even surprised myself.

She may well have been telling the truth, but I doubt it.