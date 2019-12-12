Snow 2019: this is the most likely place to have a white Christmas in Europe

Do you remember snow? Long, long ago, the fabled fluffy white stuff used to fall down from the sky every Christmas (well, for most of them). The UK looked exactly like those snowy Christmas card drawings, with kids sledging down hills and families building snowmen together. Ah, they were great times. But it’s been a while since a white blanket covered our cities. So the big question is: will it snow this year?

Unfortunately, the answer is: unlikely. But that’s probably not much of a shocker for you.