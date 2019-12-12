Life

Snow 2019: this is the most likely place to have a white Christmas in Europe

Hollie Richardson
Snow in Russia

Snowfall in the UK looks unlikely yet again this year – so where should you go in Europe in search of snow?

Do you remember snow? Long, long ago, the fabled fluffy white stuff used to fall down from the sky every Christmas (well, for most of them). The UK looked exactly like those snowy Christmas card drawings, with kids sledging down hills and families building snowmen together. Ah, they were great times. But it’s been a while since a white blanket covered our cities. So the big question is: will it snow this year? 

Unfortunately, the answer is: unlikely. But that’s probably not much of a shocker for you. 

According to research, there is a tiny 4.8% chance of snow in England during Christmas. In Scotland the odds are a bit better at 6.1%, and in Northern Ireland it’s 5.2%. And in Ireland and Wales, there is a mere 3.5% chance of snow. Sad times.

So where can you go in Europe to find some snow? 

The study, published by Vouchercloud, shows that Russia is the likeliest place to welcome a blanket of snow. There’s a 65.8% chance it will snow when you visit at Christmas.. 

Russia in snow
Snow 2019: Russia is the place in Europe where it's likeliest to snow.

You’ll also likely experience snow in Belarus. Lithuania, Estonia and Finland. But, unfortunately, the UK doesn’t even make the top 10.

 And how did they work this out? It’s simple: the probability of snow was calculated by average number of snow days in December in the capital cities for the last nine years.

Of course, flying to Russia isn’t the most efficient way of bettering your chances of some snow. So if you’re willing to travel around the UK in search of snow instead, the Met Office reports that statistically, the snowiest place is the Cairngorms in Scotland, with 76.2 days of snow or sleet falling on average. But you should avoid Cornwall, where it is least likely to snow, thanks to an average of only 7.4 days of snow or sleet falling a year.

Or the easiest, cheapest and warmest thing to do is sit back on the sofa in your heated home and listen to Let It Snow on repeat with a glass of Baileys in hand.

Images:  Ilya Orehov via Unsplash, Getty

Hollie Richardson

Stylist Daily