This young woman’s fatal epilepsy story has gone viral, for the most beautiful reason

It’s the story that has taken Twitter by storm, and for good reason. Taking to the social media site on 16 January, Hari Miller explained that, when she started a new job, she inherited the desk and drawers from the person who sat there before her.

It was then that she found the order of service from the funeral of a 21 year old woman named Amelia.

“Reading it I learned she had a rare form of epilepsy that’s resistant to drugs,” explained Miller. “Those people are much more prone to sudden death during an episode. Sadly, that happened to Amelia. I’m feeling quite tender at the moment so it hit me right in the guts and I had a cry in the loo.”