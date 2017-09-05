This woman hatched a brilliantly simple plan to get revenge on her ex

Call off the search: we’ve officially found the most genius revenge strategy of all time.

We’ve all had an ex-partner who we believe is worthy of a little karmic retribution and, sometimes, said retribution needs a small shove in the right direction.

Which is exactly what one woman decided to do when she was “screwed over” by a date – with spectacular results.

We would not normally advocate this type of behaviour of course, but given that the ex in question is clearly impressed rather than annoyed with her strategy, choosing to share it online himself and fully acknowledging he treated her badly, we’re on board with this one.

Sharing a screenshot of a series of texts, the man, named Daniel Jones, wrote, “A girl I screwed over once upon a time now gives my number to all the guys she's not interested in at the bars. Well played.”