This woman’s frightening viral story feels all the more relatable in 2020
- Kayleigh Dray
When this story went viral three years ago, we hoped it would inspire positive change. We were wrong.
Sexual harassment has, worryingly, become an everyday experience for many of us here in the UK: all one has to do is scroll through @EverydaySexism’s Twitter feed to see the shocking prevalence of catcalls, whistling and assault that women are faced with on a daily basis.
There was one story, though, which really captured the attention of social media users.
Stylist readers may remember that, in 2017, a woman named Nathalie Gordon took to Twitter to reveal that she had been sexually harassed by a man during a bus journey. Somehow worse than this, however, was what happened afterwards.
“Let me tell you a story about why men will never understand what it’s like to be female,” Gordon began her story.
Gordon went on to explain that she had been travelling to a meeting, and minding her own business, when a man tapped her on her knee. She took out her headphones, and he asked her where the bus was going.
She informed him of the bus’ route, only for him to then asked where she was going. It was at this point that alarm bells started ringing.
“In that moment, I instantly became worried,” said Gordon. “Again I am polite and say ‘no thank you’.
“I go to put my earphones back in… [but] he pulls them from my hand and says ‘don’t be rude’.”
Gordon, like so many other women who find themselves subjected to the unwanted and inappropriate advances of a man, felt afraid and threatened.
“I [didn’t] want to provoke him,” she explained in her tweets about the incident, before revealing that she turned away and attempted to ignore him.
However, as she stared pointedly out of the window, the man continued to stare at Gordon – and, to her horror, began rubbing his crotch through his trousers.
Gordon, sickened and afraid, got up from her seat and walked down to the front of the bus where she approached the driver for help.
His response, however, left her shattered.
Unwilling to accept that she should just ignore her harasser, or “sit somewhere else”, Gordon demanded that the driver call the police – or, at the very least, remove the man from the bus.
The driver replied: “You’re a pretty girl, what do you expect?”
In response to the bus driver’s comment, Gordon penned a list of things that she and all women should absolutely be able to expect.
Things like, say, “fucking respect for women, no matter who they are, or what they look like, or what they’re wearing.” For “men to stop thinking that every woman on the planet owes them something”. To “feel safe on the bus, the street, my house, or anywhere I choose to go”. And, above all else, “to stop feeling so alone and scared” all the time.
Gordon added: “No man will know what this feels like, which is why so many will choose not to care.”
Gordon did not give up. She spoke to British Transport Police and Transport for London, and an investigation was opened into the incident.
“I’m being taken seriously,” she said.
Fast-forward to 2020, though, and it seems as if little has changed. Indeed, new YouGov research, released on 22 January 2020, has revealed that over a third (39%) of Londoners have been subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour while traveling on public transport… the majority of which are women (55%).
The most common type of incident – experienced by over a third of women (37%) – is a stranger deliberately pressing themselves up against a person. Around one in five women have had a stranger direct a sexual statement at them, a similar number have had a stranger put their hand on their lower back, and 19% have had their bum pinched.
Over one in ten women in London have had someone expose their genitalia to them.
Despite Transport for London encouraging the public to report any form of unwanted sexual behaviour with its Report It to Stop It campaign, only 2% of victims told the police.
“We understand that if you experience unwanted sexual behaviour, you might want to forget about it and move on,” the British Transport Police’s website states. “You’re not alone, many people don’t report. However, reporting it can help us to stop it. Every report builds a picture for us and every bit of detail brings us one step closer to finding the offender and bringing them to justice.
“No incident or detail is too small or trivial. What has happened is not your fault. We will always take you seriously and treat you with respect.”
Of course, it’s important to remember that the responsibility for eradication sexual harassment on public transport is not just the responsibility of victims. As Gordon said in 2017, when her tweets originally went viral, it’s also up to bystanders to offer their support, too.
“Don’t ignore it,” she said. Find help. Be the help. Make a noise. Shout. Scream. Go sit with the vulnerable person. Embarrass the perpetrator. Call the police.”
Adding that bystanders “have the ability to change a situation”, Gordeon concluded: “They don’t know how much just an acknowledgement that they know something is happening that is wrong and they’re with you, weathering the storm beside you – that would have transformed how I would have felt at least.”
This new report may suggest that sexual harassment has become just another part of the female narrative, but we should never accept it as normal or expected.
Instead, we’ll keep talking about it. We’ll keep going public with these stories. We will keep reminding other women that they are absolutely not alone. We will keep reminding men that this is our reality. And we will keep fighting for change.
If you do become a victim of crime it is important that you ask for help and report it. You can call the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.
In an emergency, dial 999.
