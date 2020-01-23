Sexual harassment has, worryingly, become an everyday experience for many of us here in the UK: all one has to do is scroll through @EverydaySexism’s Twitter feed to see the shocking prevalence of catcalls, whistling and assault that women are faced with on a daily basis.

There was one story, though, which really captured the attention of social media users.

Stylist readers may remember that, in 2017, a woman named Nathalie Gordon took to Twitter to reveal that she had been sexually harassed by a man during a bus journey. Somehow worse than this, however, was what happened afterwards.

“Let me tell you a story about why men will never understand what it’s like to be female,” Gordon began her story.