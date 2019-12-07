We can all agree on the fact that being cheated on sucks. So, why do people do it, eh?

According to research conducted by University of Queensland, the top reasons for cheating are feelings of detachment from a partner and low relationship satisfaction. People who have had a high number of sexual partners, or have impulsive tendencies, are also more likely to cheat, apparently.

Eugh. It just feels like no excuse is a good enough one. And yet…