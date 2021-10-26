Compliments: they’re beautiful to hear, but sometimes hard to receive. For some of us, our automatic response to praise or appreciation from another is to recoil in embarrassment or brush it off.

But words, especially kind ones, hold power and often stick with us. In the quiet moments, compliments we’ve received become mantras we can repeat to ourselves when we’re struggling, silent confidence boosts on our low days. Little reasons to smile on an otherwise bleak day.

So we asked 12 women to recall the nicest thing anyone has ever said to them that they still remember to this day, and how it made them feel. Keep reading to check out what they had to say.