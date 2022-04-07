When we consider everything we’ve been through in the past two years, it’s no wonder so many of us are still struggling.

“The psychological reserve we once had has been all but depleted by the collective trauma of the pandemic and now war. The capacity we once had to manage life’s challenges just isn’t there anymore,” Dr Barham-Brown explains.

“We’re all still collectively grieving. When a loved one dies, we have a whole process that has evolved over centuries of how we mourn and how we process the death. We have routines that help us to come to terms with it. But there is no equivalent for a pandemic. There is no way of building yourself back up again after two years of consistent fear and trauma and life being in turmoil.”

“Mental health is such an insidious issue. It makes you feel very isolated and like nobody else in the world can possibly feel the way you do. Nobody else can ever experience it and you’re ridiculous for feeling that way. So actually reaching out and saying, ‘I’ve got a problem,’ is you fighting back against that, and that takes a lot of strength.”