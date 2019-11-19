Earning this much more money than a male partner could stress him out, apparently

As we continue to fight for women’s equality in the workplace, the big focus is on closing the unacceptable gender pay gap that still exists. Just last week, Equal Pay Day marked the day that women effectively stop getting paid for the rest of the year. This is because the average mean gender pay gap for full time workers in the UK is 13.1%.

Would closing the gap mean there are more female breadwinners at home? How would closing it affect personal relationships? And would life in the home change if women earned the amount of money they actually deserved to make?