How you can help female survivors of war this winter
- Posted by
- Natalie Cornish
- Published
Women are often impacted most by war. Women For Women International provide training and practical support to help them rebuild their lives. Here’s why we’ll be donating to their latest campaign.
Imagine having your life turned upside down by war, and then – once the conflict is over and the world’s attention moves on – having to rebuild after losing a loved one, or suffering sexual or physical trauma. You would no doubt feel very lost and alone.
That’s the reality for many female victims of war, especially those currently living in one of the 40 active warzones around the world. In fact, women often suffer the most during a war. But, with your help, charity Women For Women International can give these women the tools they need to empower themselves and rebuild for themselves, their families and their communities.
And now’s your chance to make a real difference because, from 25 November – 3 December, every pound donated to the charity will be doubled by a generous group of donors as part of their Matched Giving campaign.
That means if you donate £15, which is enough to buy vegetable seeds to plant 60 acres of land, that will be doubled to £30 to help two women start farming. Or, if you give £30 to buy a sewing machine and pay for a woman to train as a tailor, your donation will be doubled to £60 and give two women the sewing skills they need to run their own businesses.
Women for Women International have already helped over half a million marginalised women survivors of war in countries like Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Kosovo, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Sudan.
They include Grace Ingabire, above, who lives in Rwanda. She was left widowed at 36 with five children to care for. Women For Women International signed her up for their year-long training programme, so she could retrain and ensure her children could stay at school. They also provided vital emotional support.
“After my husband’s death, Women for Women International came and ended my loneliness,” she says. “As a widow, I had to take care of everything all by myself. Thanks to the training with Women for Women International, I will improve my livelihood. But my first goal is to take good care of my kids, put them through school and see them grow into men and women.”
You can donate to Women For Women International’s campaign via their website.
Stylist is the official media partner of Women For Women International. If you’d like to change the life of a woman survivor of war, why not sponsor a sister? A monthly gift of £22 will help your sister learn skills that can change her life. Find out more on the official charity website here.
Images: Women For Women International