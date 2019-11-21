How you can help female survivors of war this winter

Imagine having your life turned upside down by war, and then – once the conflict is over and the world’s attention moves on – having to rebuild after losing a loved one, or suffering sexual or physical trauma. You would no doubt feel very lost and alone.

That’s the reality for many female victims of war, especially those currently living in one of the 40 active warzones around the world. In fact, women often suffer the most during a war. But, with your help, charity Women For Women International can give these women the tools they need to empower themselves and rebuild for themselves, their families and their communities.