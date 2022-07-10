Fearless Keychains launched in 2021, and for eight months, Cole’s items were “constantly sold out” – at one point, her restock alerts had 15,000 subscribers. As she didn’t sell before Everard’s death and was already selling at full capacity when Sabina Nessa was killed, Cole can’t say whether either tragedy caused a spike in sales, but says she uses TikTok to market her keychains because the video format gives her time to explain each of the products on the chain.

Her keyrings are decorated with patterns – be that strawberries, cow print, peaches, sunflowers or hearts. “It was really important for me to try and get to as many personalities as I can,” she says, “It’s such a horrible thing to even think about having to carry, so I wanted to at least make it look aesthetically pleasing.” Yet aesthetics can distract from what these products truly represent – ultimately, a societal-wide failure to protect women.

While Cole offers a range of patterns, many other sellers offering similar kits seem to have a limited, even arguably sexist approach, selling glitter-laden pink offerings. And, of course, glamorising these self-defence objects can make them seem cool and desirable, rather than emblematic of state failures. “There are going to be people that see it as a quick marketing gimmick and they just want to get a quick buck out of it, and that in itself does make me feel really sad,” says Cole, who has donated alarms and sprays to women’s shelters and domestic abuse victims in the past.

Beyond the realm of glittery keychains, personal safety apps are also rising in popularity. Emma Kay is the Surrey-based founder of WalkSafe+, a map app that alerts you when you’re walking near a crime hotspot and allows friends to track your journey. As well as seeing a spike of half a million downloads after the passing of Everard, WalkSafe+ was downloaded 5,000 times in the week after Nessa’s death last September. But from the moment she launched her app in 2020, Kay knew she wanted to keep it free for users.

“We fundamentally believe that personal safety is a basic human right,” Kay says. “All of what we’ve done has been based on my own experiences: I’ve been catcalled, I’ve been groped, I’ve been followed, I’ve been flashed at… So, when we were developing the app, it was just fundamental to us that this wasn’t going to be another price that a woman should pay. I’m hesitant when people are profiting out of fear.”