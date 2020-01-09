Self-esteem

“My worth. You see, my soon-to-be ex-husband had me convinced that I was worth nothing. That I was overweight, ugly, incompetent and just a terrible person. I was told I was boring, old and nobody wanted to be around me. In reality, I’m none of those things. The only terrible person was the one who was systematically stripping away every bit of confidence from me.

“Throughout this divorce process, I have grown to love myself again.”

Mrs_Hannah

“I’ve learned that I am much more beautiful, fun, and desirable than my ex let me believe. I don’t think he did it on purpose. But I think he liked the control he had over me. He made me feel like I was undesirable and that he was so much more attractive.

“The biggest thing I learned was how to ‘want’ to be in a relationship instead of ‘need’ to be in a relationship. The whole ‘no one can love you until you love yourself’ sounds silly, but it’s true.