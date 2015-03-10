Five things you need to know about the Apple Watch

When Apple launches a product it becomes the talk of the town and we're quick to know what it's all about. But for the first time, the Apple Watch has left us a little bemused. Is it really an iPhone in watch form and is it actually wearable on a day-to-day basis?

The smart watch has received some skepticism and many have asked if we need to be so connected that the digital world is literally strapped to our wrists. But there are some truly useful functions of the Apple's new watch that could help us to streamline our daily routines, be productive and help us stay fit.

From the various design styles on offer to the apps you can expect to use on it, we take a look at the five key things you need to know about the Apple Watch before it goes on sale on 24 April (available to pre-order and have in-store previews from 10 April).

1. It's a fitness motivator

The Activity app on Apple Watch is designed to capture your physical activity throughout the day and help motivate you to sit less, move more and get some exercise. Three coloured rings illustrate how much you've been standing, exercising and generally moving and it will handily remind you of how much exercise you should be doing. Over time, the watch learns your activity and fitness levels and uses that information to improve the accuracy of your measurements and suggest personalised activity goals.