Five women on those body taboos we’re supposed to keep quiet about

My head hair is red, so most of my other random hair is extremely fair. I am aware my issues literally pale besides those of women with darker colouring (a friend of South Asian origin once rolled her eyes and called me “a fucking lightweight” when I said I only got my face threaded every five months). I have none of the grappling or pain that women who have transitioned can feel towards excess hair.

But. Still. We do not talk about our chin hair. Or any female facial hair for that matter. Or boob wrinkles. Or desire. Or, dare I say it, discharge. And don’t get me started on the politics of pooing. As women, many of us keep quiet about these basic bodily functions and topics. And I think it’s all to do with our conceptions of ourselves.

In an ideal world, I would be some kind of decadent, sexy intellectual. I would spend my time wearing acid green silk on a chaise longue, eating chocolate seashells and switching between a book on philosophy (in the original French) and one on contemporary geopolitics (in modern Arabic), receiving communications from my many lovers.

I am such a very, very great distance away from being that person. And the most regular reminder I am not, is the feeling of a new chin hair sprouting through. A hair that suggests I am a crone, a hag, a hedge witch. That I am one errant follicle closer to Baba Yaga.