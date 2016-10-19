Cast your mind back, if you will, to the heady year of 1996. The Spice Girls had just hit the charts, Dolly the Sheep was busy being cloned in a lab near Edinburgh, and a generation of schoolgirls were weeping over the demise of Take That.

But while Ginger, Posh et al were making a lot of noise about Girl Power, one group of women didn’t think female voices were being heard when it came to the things that really mattered.

The Women’s Communication Centre (WCC) was a voluntary organisation dedicated to promoting female perspectives in public debate, and they felt that so-called “women’s issues” were consistently marginalised in UK politics. Either policies didn’t reflect women’s real concerns, the WCC felt, or politicians refused to acknowledge that women’s lives differed from men’s at all. And so they set out to discover what British women really sought from politicians.

In cafés, libraries, banks and community centres across the UK, they distributed postcards that asked one simple question: “What do you want?”