Women’s March 2020: Everything you need to know

Harriet Marsden
Women's March in London

The 2020 Women’s March, which takes place today, looks set to be the biggest yet.

Streets across the world will be flooded with people championing women’s rights on this, the fourth annual event.

The marches began in 2017, after thousands took to the streets of Washington in January as a reaction to Donald Trump’s inauguration as president. 

It was the biggest one-day protest in US history, and sparked solidarity marches around the world as well as victories for many female Democrats in the midterm elections. 

More than six million people in total took part.

Women's march
The 2017 Women’s March in London brought thousands together.

The centre point is still Washington D.C., where the march comes after a weeklong programme of events addressing women’s issues with key feminist leaders. 

But marches are also planned in 45 cities and towns over 20 countries, from South America to Africa and Asia. Organisers expect a record turnout.

Uma Mishra-Newbery, the executive director of Women’s March Global, said: “This past year, we have experienced a surge in the rollback of women’s human rights across the world. 

 “One of the most shocking developments was when the United States declared, along with 19 other member states, that there is no international right to abortion at a United Nations meeting. We are extremely concerned that this will lead to a collective retreat of women’s rights across the world.”      

The march focuses on eight “unity principles”: environmental justice, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, workers’ rights, immigrant rights, civil rights and disability rights. Previous marches attracted criticism for lack of inclusivity and diversity, and for not being sufficiently accessible for the disabled.

There has been a greater focus this year on improving the structure of the marches and the diversity of the organisation bodies. The US chapter, for example, will have an American Sign Language interpreter.

The London chapter is partnering the Fight Inequality Alliance coalition, and will feature speakers such as Dr Wanda Wyporska, the executive director of the equality trust, Sajeela Kershi, a comedian and activist for immigrants’ rights, and Isatta Sheriff, shortlisted for the Women of the Future awards, as well as the London Renters’ Union.     

Aisha Ali-Khan, the co-organiser of Women’s March London, told The Independent that she expected a big turnout because of the Conservative victory in the December general election.

Protesters will meet in Whitehall and rally for a “fairer, more equal and sustainable future”. 

Harriet Marsden

