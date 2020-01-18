Women’s March 2020: Everything you need to know

The centre point is still Washington D.C., where the march comes after a weeklong programme of events addressing women’s issues with key feminist leaders.

But marches are also planned in 45 cities and towns over 20 countries, from South America to Africa and Asia. Organisers expect a record turnout.

Uma Mishra-Newbery, the executive director of Women’s March Global, said: “This past year, we have experienced a surge in the rollback of women’s human rights across the world.

“One of the most shocking developments was when the United States declared, along with 19 other member states, that there is no international right to abortion at a United Nations meeting. We are extremely concerned that this will lead to a collective retreat of women’s rights across the world.”