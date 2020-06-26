As well as being a commercial success, the critical reception for Wonder Woman was overwhelmingly positive: it currently has a 93% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Neither did it only appeal to women. Audiences during the film’s opening weekend were almost 50% male, crushing fears that men wouldn’t be interested in a superhero film with a female lead.

After such a rapturous response, it’s hardly surprising that Warner Bros – the studio behind the first Wonder Woman film – quickly began planning a sequel. But what exactly do we know about the upcoming Wonder Woman 2? And how will the pandemic affect its release?

Read on for all the details confirmed so far.