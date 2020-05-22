As we continue to settle into lockdown life, the weekends are starting to become something we can look forward to again. No, we can’t meet up with our pals in a beer garden to enjoy endless Aperol spritzes. But we can take a lengthy walk, run or cycle with our household, or meet up with one other person from another household.

With such glorious weather continuing to bring some much-needed positive rays of hope into the world, social distancing can still be enjoyable. That’s why planning a nearby woodland walk is the perfect little adventure for these sunny weekends.

Because as much as we love London, many of us are aching for the great outdoors right now. Birdsong, rustling leaves, bluebell carpeted ground – ah yes, they’re calling to us.