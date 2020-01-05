For the last 30 years, the American Dialect Society has joined its fellow organisations in naming a word of the year (they chose “(my) pronouns” for 2019), but to mark the end of the 2010’s, they have also chosen a word they believe represents the past decade: “they”.

“When a basic part of speech like pronouns becomes a vital indicator of social trends, linguists pay attention,” Ben Zimmer, chair of the American Dialect Society’s New Words Committee, said at the announcement.

“The selection of ‘(my) pronouns’ as word of the year speaks to how the personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse,” he continued. “That trend is also reflected in singular ‘they’ being chosen as word of the decade, with a growing recognition of the use of ‘they’ for those whose identities don’t conform to the binary of ‘he’ and ‘she’.”