We’ve probably all fallen victim to work stress – constantly feeling tired, frustrated and absolutely dreading going back to the office every morning. Whether we love our jobs or hate them, we’re pretty much all familiar with that nagging feeling that you’re not quite on top of everything you need to be.

With the risk of developing burnout hanging over us, it’s as important as ever to make sure we’re managing our stress in a way that helps us to stay healthy and engaged with our jobs.

But what can we do about it, and how can we tell when it’s all getting a bit too much?