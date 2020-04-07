16 things every dog owner working from home knows to be true

The coronavirus lockdown means that more of us are working from home than ever before. And, while nobody enjoys being cooped-up, it’s worth noting that there are some who are benefiting from this enforced WFH situation.

That’s right: our dogs are absolutely loving life now that we’re working from home for the foreseeable future. Indeed, this writer is typing this article with one hand, while tossing a tennis ball across the room with the other for her beloved lurcher to chase. Multitasking at its finest, right?