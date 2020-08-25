I’m definitely not the only person who found it extra hard to get out of bed this morning. After waking up and hearing the rain battering against my window (thanks, Storm Francis), the last thing I wanted to do was wave goodbye to my cosy duvet cocoon and emerge into the dark, dreary day. And even once I’d decided I couldn’t take the sound of my seven alarms any longer and succeeded in dragging myself out of bed, the uninspiring, drab world that sat outside my window left me feeling half-awake at best. While in the pre-pandemic world I might be forced to throw on my coat and complete the wet and windy walk to the train station, working from home has eradicated the need for me to step outside on days like these. However, while that’s a nice option to have every once in a while – especially during August when my winter clothes are buried deep at the back of my wardrobe – as we move into winter, I’m nervous about the impact this might have on my mental health.

You may also like How does the rain affect your mood during lockdown?

I’m worried about what sitting inside and watching the world getting more and more miserable will do for me

I know I’m not the only one feeling this way. Stylist’s fitness writer Chloe Gray says she’s afraid of the potential impact working from home might have on her mood as we move into the winter months – especially after the lack of excitement we’ve had this summer. “During lockdown, the sun and my daily walks have kept me feeling surprisingly upbeat about the fact that I have to exercise, work, eat and sleep in the same building, but as the days are getting more and more dreary, I’m concerned about my mental health,” she says. “I’m now less inclined to get out for my 5:30 PM fresh air every day and my room is getting darker, colder and less inspiring. That’s pretty gross in itself, but coupled with the fact that I deal with SAD, I’m even more worried about what sitting inside and watching the world getting more and more miserable from my window will do for me.”

The darker, drearier weather is going to make getting outside while working from home even more important.

She continues: “My usual tactics to combat winter depression involve being out and being sociable, but alas… no commute means no being forced outside (and I’m very good at persuading myself that I belong inside in the warm and dry than throwing on my wellies and doing a loop of the block in the rain). Not being in central London around my friends also means no spontaneous dinners or drinks after work. And, more long term, no real summer of holidays and long pub afternoons and weekends lounging with family just feels like I have experienced no high this summer, meaning that the low of winter will likely feel even lower than usual.” Although some of people have now returned to the office, for those of us who are still working from home, and will likely continue to do so throughout the darker months, it’s clear that keeping on top of our mental health and working to alleviate the symptoms of SAD could become even more important than usual.

We all know how easy it is to go into hibernation mode and avoid out-of-the-house activities during the winter period, so at a time when our social lives are less busy than usual, paying attention to how much time we’re spending inside (and the effect that has on our mood) is going to be crucial.

You may also like SAD: what is the difference between seasonal affective disorder and depression?

Ensuring that you continue to go for regular walks (even when the idea is less than appealing), keep up with exercise and eat healthy foods as well as keep in touch with friends and family and reach out for support when you need it are all great ways to take care of your mental health and ease any SAD symptoms as we move into the darker months. For now, paying attention to our mental health and talking about how we’re feeling with those around us is a great way to mitigate the transition from summer to autumn. Although the weather changing may be worrying to those of us who deal with SAD, it’s important to remember that we’re not alone. So as Storm Francis continues to wreak havoc outside my window today, I’ll be doing my best to enjoy this chance to cosy up and enjoy some of the at-home activities I didn’t have time for before the pandemic. Who’s with me? For more information on SAD, including what it is and how to cope, you can check out our guide to dealing with seasonal affective disorder, or take a look at the NHS website. If you’re struggling to cope, talk to your GP.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy