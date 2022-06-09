Working (away) from home: The 20 best working spots in London for days when you just need to get out of the house
Whether your flatmate is getting on your nerves or your home office feels a little too claustrophobic, every now and then we all need somewhere outside of the home where we can spend the day. But finding a quiet, comfy space with decent wifi isn’t always easy.
The way we work is changing. When the pandemic began in 2020, remote working in the UK increased to 49%. And two years later, it seems to be official – remote working isn’t going anywhere.
According to a report published by the ONS last month, “38% of working adults reported having worked from home at some point over the past seven days.” Another recent study from King’s College London found that 73% of workers plan on working remotely at least once a week.
Working from home means less time spent on commuting, less money spent on travel and lunches, and less energy spent on workplace chatter. However, it can also mean spending more time with annoying flatmates, a sense of claustrophobia and a blurred line between your work and home life.
So, for those days when you’re just itching to get out of the house, heading to a local cafe or pub can offer some much-needed respite. We’ve compiled a list of the best spots in London that promise a strong wifi connection, a comfortable seat, an available power socket and maybe even some gorgeous outdoor seating for the summertime.
Central London
The British Library
The reading rooms at the British Library are the perfect spot to spend an afternoon when you need to hunker down and get some work done in peace and quiet. Think of it as like your uni library – there’s a strict policy of no talking on the phone, no food and drink, and no pens.
Located around the corner from King’s Cross, the British Library reading rooms are open Monday at 10am and other weekdays at 9.30am, closing at 8pm Monday to Thursday and 5.30pm on Friday. Be sure to sign up for a Reader Pass in advance.
Picturehouse Central
Granary Square
Benk & Bo
Heal’s Cafe
If you like to work in beautiful surroundings, the cafe on the top floor of Heal’s department store on Tottenham Court Road should definitely be on your list. This stylish, comfortable space was designed with Heal’s furniture and offers coffee, lunch and cocktails for after you shut your laptop for the day.
East London
The Hoxton
The Castle Cinema
Yonder E17
The Brew
North London
Camden Collective
The Goods Office
Redemption Roasters
West London
The Elgin
The Eagle
Granger & Co
The Chelsea outpost of Granger & Co is a stunning modern cafe-restaurant with ample seating, great wifi and it tends to be pretty quiet during weekdays. This spot’s great if you want to escape your home for a few hours in the afternoon – but be warned: it can get busy at lunchtime.
The Orange
South London
Southbank Centre
The Southbank Centre is home to cinemas and a concert hall, but it’s also a large public space with loads of desks and cafes where you can get some work done when you’re out of the office. With views of the Thames and a bustling atmosphere, this is an artistic, vibrant spot to spend the day.
National Theatre
Just next door to the Southbank Centre is the National Theare. While this venue may look like a theatre, it’s also a large public space filled with two floors of desks and strong wifi. There’s also a bar, a cafe and a theatre bookshop in the building if you need a break.
BFI Reuben Library
A third Southbank option, the quiet, studious Reuben Library at the BFI promises to keep you focused on days when you have lots of work to get through. The free library also has a huge archive of film-related material that you can explore when you finish for the day.
Peckham Levels
Still looking for the perfect spot to work?
Most areas do have a few spots where it’s possible to spend a few hours getting some work done. We recommend trying:
- Local chain coffee shops – they tend to have plenty of seating and reliable wifi.
- Local pub gardens – wifi can be hit or miss, but once you find a good garden with a strong connection, you’ll be there all summer long.
- Local libraries – with a library card, you’ll be able to park yourself at a desk all day and get the peace and quiet you need.
- Local boutique hotels – check out nearby hotels for lobbies and bars that could serve as your office space for the day.
Images: courtesy of businesses