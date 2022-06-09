Working from home means less time spent on commuting, less money spent on travel and lunches, and less energy spent on workplace chatter. However, it can also mean spending more time with annoying flatmates, a sense of claustrophobia and a blurred line between your work and home life.

So, for those days when you’re just itching to get out of the house, heading to a local cafe or pub can offer some much-needed respite. We’ve compiled a list of the best spots in London that promise a strong wifi connection, a comfortable seat, an available power socket and maybe even some gorgeous outdoor seating for the summertime.