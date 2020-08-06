If you struggle to remember the last time you walked inside Pret a Manger and you’ve forgotten the term ‘hot-desking’ existed, you’re not alone.

After more than 100 days in lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and work, with 38% of the population adapting to remote working.

For many of us who have long sought greater job flexibility, the new work normal is finally within grasp: a lie-in and leisurely stroll to the sofa instead of a sweaty crush on the morning commute; facetime with our colleagues over video calls instead of watercooler chat, and, come 5.30pm, a chance to go full-Ottolenghi in the kitchen.

But despite the current obsession for baking sourdough and Scandi pastries, there’s one meal that we’ve continued to neglect: lunch.