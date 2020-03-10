Working from home: experts are sharing their much-needed tips on Twitter

Fellow scientist Sophia Gad-Nasr replied: “I work from home most of the time anyway. My advice:

• stay away from the TV

• if your bed triggers nap mode, work in the living room. If not possible, fill room with LIGHT (natural, or desk lamp)

• keep your phone on another desk and put on silent for the hours you plan to work.”

She added: “More tips (especially if you live with someone else):

• wear headphones and listen to music to block out external noise

• if music doesn’t work for you, get earplugs! They’re extremely useful

• schedule work time! Set up times with your roommate for using the living room for work.”