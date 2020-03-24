Boris Johnson has decreed that the UK is, as of today (24 March), in coronavirus lockdown. Which means that, you guessed it, more of us than ever are working from home at the moment.

To help any WFH newbies, we’ve decided to spill what we’ve learned about the remote working lifestyle for you.

Happy reading.

The world is divided into two starkly different WFH types

Those who wake up early for a morning workout, and those who sleep until 8am/count it a major win if they change out of their PJs before the first WFH task of the day. Stylist’s Christobel Hastings, who 100% counts herself among the second group, admits that she sometimes even forgets to brush her teeth.

So which camp do you fall into?