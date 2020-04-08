Working from home used to be a treat. No 6.30am commute from Brighton (where I recently moved to) to London, proper kitchen facilities to whip up something yummy for lunch and two hours of time recovered in the evening to spend with my partner and get on the wines early, instead of being pressed into someone’s armpit.

But these days working from home isn’t such a dreamy notion. After three weeks of lockdown, working from my flat feels less like a one-off novelty and instead, a concrete part of my life for the foreseeable future. Therefore, the need to carve out a space I feel comfortable and inspired in is becoming more vital by the day.

Personally, I’ve set up shop on my rather small kitchen table. It also straddles the living space (turns out flats in Brighton are pretty small, too), sits in a shadow and faces the shoe rack, which doesn’t feel particularly aspirational.