You know it, we know it: it’s bloody hot. And while offices can be a haven of air-con, they can also be sweltering sweat boxes that make working through the soaring temperatures not just uncomfortable, but dangerous.

The Met Office has extended an amber extreme heat warning, as temperatures look to build later this week and early next week for much of the country, reaching highs in excess of 35°C.

As we take measures to keep ourselves safe and cool, it’s important to know our legal rights around working during a heatwave.

“Temperatures in the workplace are covered by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which place a legal obligation on employers to provide a ‘reasonable’ temperature in the workplace,” Jonathan White, legal and compliance director at National Accident Helpline, tells Stylist.