“I actually thought it would be the end of my career for good and I’d never work again,” McGowan commented in an interview last year. “We all got stolen,” she said. “And we were all very good at our jobs. That’s the other crime in all this.”

The Equality Act 2010 defines harassment as ‘unwanted conduct related to a relevant protected characteristic, which has the purpose or effect of violating an individual’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for that individual.’

Unfortunately, we know McGowan’s story isn’t a one-off. In the UK, over 50% of women have experienced sexual harassment at work, with a surge in online harassment since working from home last March.

While the details change, McGowan articulated a fear so many women feel, in that by speaking out about the harassment their career will be negatively impacted or destroyed altogether. And, in so many cases, it is.