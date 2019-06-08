But with the levels of plastic ocean pollution set to triple by 2025, and the reality of microplastic contamination posing a risk to human health, there is still much more work to be done if we’re to protect the precious biodiversity in our seas, as well as the waters that feed and medicate us, regulate our climate, clean the water we drink, and provide most of the oxygen we breathe. Did you know, for instance, that our oceans produce between 50-85% of the oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere?

Today on World Oceans Day, we have the perfect opportunity to show our love for our seas, raise awareness of the challenges facing our marine life, and pledge to develop ways to ensure the survival of our blue planet. From cutting down your plastic footprint to joining a beach clean along the coast, here are five simple ways to make a difference to our natural world.