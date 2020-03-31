Surprisingly delicious wartime recipes that use only a few ingredients

And, when you do pluck up the courage to dash to the shops for some milk (or toilet paper, the holy grail), you’ll no doubt have noticed that many places are still limiting people to buying between one to four items per product.

While Health Secretary Matt Hancock has assured the public that food stocks won’t run out, it’s only natural to feel perturbed by images of empty shelves and trolleys circulating on social media. And, as ever, many have taken to angrily blaming “snowflakes” and “millennials” for the ongoing issue.

However, while it’s all too easy to assume that this is very much a 2020 problem, it’s well worth remembering that we have seen panic-buyers create scarcity throughout the course of history, particularly during World War Two.