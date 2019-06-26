The world’s best restaurants have been revealed, and two are in Shoreditch
Sarah Shaffi
- Published
Two of the world’s best restaurants can be found right here in the UK, and we’re booking a table right now.
If you’re a foodie, then you’ll no doubt have a list of places you want to eat at, from immersive dining experiences to vegan food trucks and the best places with outdoor terraces.
To that list, you should add two Shoreditch restaurants which have just been named among the best in the world.
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has just held its annual awards ceremony, naming Mirazur on the French Riviera as the best restaurant in the world.
The eaterie has “unrivalled views of the French Riviera, three levels of cascading vegetable gardens churning out the sweetest produce and a team of outrageously talented cooks and front-of-house staff”. Run by Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco, highlights from the menu include salt-crusted beetroot from the garden with caviar cream, eggs from the chicken coop with smoked eel and hazelnuts, and a brioche of potatoes with melting egg and white truffle.
Visitors to the restaurant can tour Mirazur’s grounds, and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants recommends you keep an eye out for its prize hen, Tina Turner.
While a visit to the France may not be possible (although in this humid weather wouldn’t we all like to escape to the French Riviera?), thankfully two of the restaurants in the world’s top 50 are a little closer to home.
The Clove Club in Old Street, Shoreditch, came 27th in the list. It is run by three friends who used to run an experimental summer club – Scottish chef Issac McHale, and Daniel Willis and Johnny Smith who oversee the dining room.
The restaurant serves an interpretation of modern British cuisine, with recommended dishes including the signature raw Orkney scallop with Périgord truffle, hazelnut and mandarin, and the burnt clementine granite and buttermilk mousse.
The Clove Club is described as having a “relaxed East London vibe with an open kitchen and laid-back service”.
Not far from The Clove Club is Lyle’s, which was 33rd in the list of best restaurants. Housed in a building originally built as a factory for Lipton, Lyle’s serves a “short and sweet” micro-seasonal daily menu.
Chef James Lowe “enjoys challenging diners with oft-forgotten products such as mutton, cooked over the grill with beechwood charcoal”, and the restaurant works closely with producers.
The other restaurants in the two 10 included Noma and Geranium in Demark, Spain’s Asador Etxebarri, Mugaritz and Disfrutar, Thailand’s Gaggan, Peru’s Central and Maido, and France’s Arpège.
See the full list of 50 here, and get booking your next meal out.
Image: The Clove Club