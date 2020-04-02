“Why sending cards means more to me than ever in quarantine”

Cards are special because they make an occasion or a moment last forever, immortalising the words of someone you care about at a certain time of your life, ready to be looked back on.

When my partner and I had our first fall out, he wrote me a card to apologise and I really appreciated it. The act of walking to a shop to find one and taking the time to write down your feelings seems even more meaningful than just saying them. Equally, when my mum – another card fanatic – forgot to give me one on my 22nd birthday my bottom lip wobbled as I told her, “I care more about the card than the present.”

But although they are lovely to receive, it feels even better to find that prized picture which perfectly sums up what you were trying to say, and to make the effort to actually send it through the post. Imagining how excited your friend will be getting some ol’ fashioned snail mail feels good, doesn’t it? It’s what has spurred me on to continue sending Valentine’s Day post to my 10 best friends from school most years since I was at university, and it’s something the rest of the nation seems to feel sentimental about, too.