“I also love being girly and focusing on my looks, and I noticed how nice people were to people they perceived as an ‘airhead’ and ‘bubbly’.”

The bimbo aesthetic also helped Fairbairn during the lockdown as she found getting ready and taking the time to get dolled up benefitted her own wellbeing. “One thing that helped me get through the pandemic was getting up every day and simply getting ready.

Fairbairn is a firm believer in the “look good, feel good” school of thought and would often spend time dressing up each day. “I would be in the house with dresses, a full face of make-up and jewellery just to be pretty and sit at home and it has done wonders for my mental health.”

While the perception of bimbo has changed, the word itself still seems to garner criticism from some who see the movement as a step back.

“Who the fuck thought the whole ‘bimbofication feminism’ was empowering? It’s still degrading and sexist, and now men think they get to call women that too,” one person commented on Twitter, while another said: “Bimbofication and contemporary femininity is deeply rooted in consumerism and choice feminism. Attaching a couple of progressive words to it doesn’t actually make it political.”