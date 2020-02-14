We’ve already got plenty of cultural events to get forward to in London this year. The Vincent Van Gogh exhibition has made its home on the Southbank until May. A new, free exhibition all about mushrooms offers something unique at Somerset House. And David Hockney: Drawing From Life lands at the National Portrait Gallery in February.

And now, more exciting news has just been announced in the art world: Tate Modern has revealed details of a new year-long Yayoi Kusama exhibition to mark the gallery’s 20th birthday.