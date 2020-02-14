Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition is coming to London, and Instagram needs to prepare itself for it
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Get your camera phones ready: Tate Modern has just announced the arrival of a Yayoi Kusama exhibition.
We’ve already got plenty of cultural events to get forward to in London this year. The Vincent Van Gogh exhibition has made its home on the Southbank until May. A new, free exhibition all about mushrooms offers something unique at Somerset House. And David Hockney: Drawing From Life lands at the National Portrait Gallery in February.
And now, more exciting news has just been announced in the art world: Tate Modern has revealed details of a new year-long Yayoi Kusama exhibition to mark the gallery’s 20th birthday.
Infinity Rooms, which will open on 11 May, features two immersive mirror room installations created by the renowned Japanese artist, whose work has spanned more than half a century.
They will be exhibited alongside “photos and footage of early performance works and studio happenings”.
One of the installations, Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life, is one of the artist’s most celebrated – and vast – pieces, which was created to a retrospective at the Tate Modern in 2012. The second installation, Chandelier of Grief, is said to “create the illusion of a boundless universe of rotating crystal chandeliers”.
And both of them are really, really cool – the perfect Instagram material, so get ready to see a lot of filtered photos.
Kusama will be on display alongside a dedicated programme of special displays and performances across the galleries, by artists including Louise Bourgeois and Lee Mingwei.
Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern, said: “We want to highlight some of the artists Tate Modern has championed over the past 20 years: Kusama and Bourgeois, for example, not only represent our commitment to great artists with truly international careers, but they also embody art’s journey from the avant-gardes of the early 20th century to the immersive installations being created today.”
Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms runs from 11 May 2020 until May 9 2021.
Images: Getty, Tate