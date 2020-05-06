Check out our edit of the best lemon-hued homeware pieces to add to your abode now.
From soft buttery shades, right through to vibrant zingy hues that grab you buy the lapels and refuse to let go, yellow is one colour that is absolutely at home in the home.
If you’re feeling brave you might be tempted to slap some sunshine straight onto your walls, for which we salute you. But if you’re looking for more of a ‘pop’ of this charismatic colour, we’ve created an all-yellow edit including rugs, wall art, table wear and more, to give you some ideas.
From the lavish to the thoughtfully thrifty, there’s something on our list for just about everyone. Ready, set, yell-ow!
Bela decorative figure
This statement decoration is made only more brilliant by its bold colour.
Add a little eccentricity into your home and it’s sure to get guests talking.
Velvet cushion cover
Nothing says summer like tropical birds and this sunshine colour.
Preserved floral bouquet
Dried flowers are a huge interiors trend right now.
Pop this pretty bouquet in a terracotta vase (another decor trend ticked off) for understated cool.
The Skinny Mustard Made locker
Mustard Made’s lockers are a staple on the feeds of all of our favourite interior Instagrams thanks to their fun colourways.
We like The Skinny, which has moveable shelves to suit your needs, but there’s a selection of other sizes too.
Rattan ice bucket
We’re craving just about anything rattan right now, so we’re blown away by this innovative ice bucket which combines our two great loves: interiors and wine.
Henri Matisse yellow silhouette
Is it really a millennial woman’s flat if there’s not a Henri Matisse print hanging in it?
We love that this version by PSTR studio celebrates the female form, a theme we’ve noticed a lot in the interiors world recently.
Griffin lamp
This little lamp shines even brighter thanks to its paint splattered base.
Each one is hand painted and therefore differs ever so slightly, making it more unique.
Reader armchair
This classic chair is made even more distinguished by the mix of velvet fabric the rich yellow colour.
We’d certainly want to curl up with a good book in it, that’s for sure.
Images: Loaf / courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.