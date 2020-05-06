Interior design trend: yellow decor pieces to give your home a pop of colour

Check out our edit of the best lemon-hued homeware pieces to add to your abode now. 

From soft buttery shades, right through to vibrant zingy hues that grab you buy the lapels and refuse to let go, yellow is one colour that is absolutely at home in the home. 

If you’re feeling brave you might be tempted to slap some sunshine straight onto your walls, for which we salute you. But if you’re looking for more of a ‘pop’ of this charismatic colour, we’ve created an all-yellow edit including rugs, wall art, table wear and more, to give you some ideas.

From the lavish to the thoughtfully thrifty, there’s something on our list for just about everyone. Ready, set, yell-ow!

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

